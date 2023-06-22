Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.80 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $7.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007072 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.