PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 310,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 491,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

PAVmed Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PAVmed by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 279,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

