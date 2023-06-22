Paul Hampden Smith Buys 6,291 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 6,291 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 787 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £49,510.17 ($63,352.74).
Grafton Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 773.90 ($9.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.29. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 921.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
