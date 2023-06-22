Paul Hampden Smith Buys 6,291 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 6,291 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 787 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £49,510.17 ($63,352.74).

Grafton Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 773.90 ($9.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.29. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.82). The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 921.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

