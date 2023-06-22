Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 4.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 158,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,579,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

