Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 1.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

