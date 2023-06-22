Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.