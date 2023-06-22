Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $210,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 196,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,194. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

