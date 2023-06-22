Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,537 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 3.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Coinbase Global worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,563,899. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,502. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

