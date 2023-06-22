Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 131,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,271. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

