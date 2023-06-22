Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 795 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.73. 341,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,811. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

