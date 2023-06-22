Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.04. 697,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,959,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 379.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

