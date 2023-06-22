Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

