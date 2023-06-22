Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after purchasing an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

