Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 44000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pacton Gold Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

