Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COWG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
