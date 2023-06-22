Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

COWZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,172 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

