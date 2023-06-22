Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BULD)

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BULD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

