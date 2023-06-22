Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LifeSci BioThreat Strategy index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US companies whose products or services address biological threats to human health. VIRS was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

