Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.8 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
