Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,230. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

