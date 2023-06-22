Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 82,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,330. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

