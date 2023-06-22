Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 24.76%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.