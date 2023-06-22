One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,545. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

