One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.16. The company had a trading volume of 409,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,890. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

