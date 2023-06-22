One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

