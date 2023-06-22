ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 24,979 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after purchasing an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

