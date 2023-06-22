ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 237,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

