ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.