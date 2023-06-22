ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.