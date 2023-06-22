ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

