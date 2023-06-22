OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.10 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

