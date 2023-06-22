Old Port Advisors Sells 1,837 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

