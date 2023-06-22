Old Port Advisors Purchases 761 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 11.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

