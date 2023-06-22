Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.