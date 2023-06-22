Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $30.49. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 52,455 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Ocwen Financial from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Ocwen Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.