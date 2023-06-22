Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $30.49. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 52,455 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

