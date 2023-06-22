Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.03 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.25 and a 200 day moving average of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

