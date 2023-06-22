Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

