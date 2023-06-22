Oasis Network One Day Volume Tops $18.95 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $286.75 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,880.11 or 0.06259498 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05226914 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,813,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

