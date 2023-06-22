Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.42. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 224,735 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
