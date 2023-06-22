Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.42. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 224,735 shares.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

