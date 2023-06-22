Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.95. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 569,247 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 447,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

