Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.95. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 569,247 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
