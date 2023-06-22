NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 892,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

