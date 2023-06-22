Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,291,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,357 shares.The stock last traded at $72.12 and had previously closed at $72.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

