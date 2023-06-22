Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $9.89. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 10,852 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

