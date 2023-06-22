NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.71

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $4.98. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 210,980 shares.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.