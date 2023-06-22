NFT Price Hits $0.0170 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $626,509.99 and $34.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01624206 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

