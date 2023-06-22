NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $505,482.46 and $3,090.37 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,023.68 or 0.99994349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0170328 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

