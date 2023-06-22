New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

