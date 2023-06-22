Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0562

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $44,415.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00098533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00015474 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,413,623 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

