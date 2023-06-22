National Bank of Canada FI Sells 92,907 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $91,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

