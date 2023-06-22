National Bank of Canada FI Sells 359,678 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,521,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359,678 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.70% of BCE worth $694,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BCE by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is 133.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

